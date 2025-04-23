7,900 Shares in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Acquired by White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd.

White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. BBB Foods makes up about 0.1% of White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

BBB Foods Trading Up 4.2 %

TBBB stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. BBB Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $784.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TBBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price target on BBB Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TBBB

About BBB Foods

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.