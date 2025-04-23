CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 1.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $125,285,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 217,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $23,791,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.72.

Get Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.