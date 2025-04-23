Symmetry Investments LP Invests $5.28 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,428 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,665,000 after buying an additional 94,374 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,610,000 after buying an additional 92,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.