GMT Capital Corp Has $34.83 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 1.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of Baidu worth $34,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Baidu stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

