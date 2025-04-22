Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.4% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.14%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

