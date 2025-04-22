Beigene (ONC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Beigene (NASDAQ: ONC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2025 – Beigene had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $311.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

4/10/2025 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $348.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Beigene is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating. They now have a $312.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Beigene was given a new $259.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2025 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $207.00.

2/28/2025 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/28/2025 – Beigene was given a new $348.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/28/2025 – Beigene had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $259.00 to $313.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Beigene Trading Up 7.7 %

Beigene stock traded up $17.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,407. Beigene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $287.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beigene

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $190,535,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730,642 shares in the company, valued at $189,966,920. The trade was a 50.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total transaction of $24,674,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,048 shares of company stock worth $295,198,300. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

