Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,241.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,228.75 ($83.35).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($82.97) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($67.92), for a total transaction of £31,521.96 ($42,181.13). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,820 ($64.50) per share, with a total value of £24,871.20 ($33,281.41). 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,434.50 ($59.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,690.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,854.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,024.50 ($53.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,854 ($78.34).

About Rio Tinto Group

