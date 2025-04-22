GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $80.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $109,277,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,551 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $11,913,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in GMS by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 636,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 94,716 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. GMS has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

