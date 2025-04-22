Ostrum Asset Management Has $134,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ostrum Asset Management boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after buying an additional 1,696,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 213,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 165,809 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

