Quantessence Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Talen Energy by 7,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 72,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $191.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $258.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

