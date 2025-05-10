Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 200,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, CJS Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

