Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 826.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEC opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

