Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 143,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

