Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 6,374 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $15,552.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,120.32. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Austin Aerts sold 540 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $2,246.40.
Sera Prognostics Trading Up 4.7 %
SERA opened at $2.22 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sera Prognostics
- Stock Average Calculator
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.