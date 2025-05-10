Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 6,374 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $15,552.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,120.32. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Austin Aerts sold 540 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $2,246.40.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 4.7 %

SERA opened at $2.22 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

