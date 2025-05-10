Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.15 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.