Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 84,881 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.39% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

