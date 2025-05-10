Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $130,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

