Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $143,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Fastly by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. Fastly’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $28,098.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,545.18. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $285,492.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,540.04. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,903 shares of company stock worth $798,627. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.