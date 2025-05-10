Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lowered to Hold Rating by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of KHC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,460,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,022 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,837,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,119 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

