Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

