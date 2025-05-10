Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $417.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,257 shares in the company, valued at $779,075.43. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,650 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,665,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 146,106 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,913,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,503 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.