Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.41% of Red Cat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Red Cat by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Red Cat by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Red Cat by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RCAT shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Red Cat Stock Performance

RCAT opened at $5.93 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $536.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.