Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

