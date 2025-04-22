Quantessence Capital LLC Takes $950,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ON by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after buying an additional 349,789 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ON by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ON by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Williams Trading lifted their target price on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ON from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ON Stock Down 2.8 %

ON stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

