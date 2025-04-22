Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,782 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Vaxart worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 346,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vaxart from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Vaxart Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 431.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

