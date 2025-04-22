Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405,169 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.