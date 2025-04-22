Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MYTAY opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 15.38%.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

