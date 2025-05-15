Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 6,910 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,195,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,400,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,326,000. Finally, Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,202,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

