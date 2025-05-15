Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 14,322 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Kenvue by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 415,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Kenvue by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,671,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.