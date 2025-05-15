Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,876 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $798.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

