UL Solutions’ (ULS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

NYSE:ULS opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.00.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,194.16. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $712,064. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in UL Solutions by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

