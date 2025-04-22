Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 1,294,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 54,174,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

