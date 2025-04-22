Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.02 ($0.05). Approximately 165,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 128,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.54 ($0.06).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.11) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
