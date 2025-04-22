Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.02 ($0.05). Approximately 165,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 128,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.54 ($0.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.11) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NOG

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 11.4 %

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.