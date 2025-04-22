Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 2.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Republic Services worth $47,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE RSG opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.79 and its 200 day moving average is $218.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

