Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 1,978,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,072,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £109.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

