RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker's stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at $504,818.16. This represents a 16.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

