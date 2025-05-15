RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at $504,818.16. This represents a 16.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
