Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Venture Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Venture Global news, insider Robert B. Pender bought 269,500 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $2,800,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 719,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,605.15. This trade represents a 59.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jimmy D. Staton purchased 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $496,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,370. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

