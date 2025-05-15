Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLAB. Barclays cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

SLAB opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $57,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,718 shares of company stock worth $358,820 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

