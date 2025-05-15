Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 2.2%

TRT opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

