Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 461,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 174,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average of $135.69.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

