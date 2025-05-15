Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $186.12 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

