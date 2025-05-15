Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.3%

DTM stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,235 shares of company stock valued at $109,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

