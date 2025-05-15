Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 3,269 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

