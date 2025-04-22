iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.