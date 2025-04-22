Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0251 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

RY stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.84 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

