Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

