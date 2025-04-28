Comparing Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global-E Online and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-E Online 0 0 12 0 3.00 Smith Micro Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global-E Online presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.73%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 327.35%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Global-E Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global-E Online and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-E Online -10.04% -8.56% -6.47% Smith Micro Software -210.99% -36.69% -30.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global-E Online and Smith Micro Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-E Online $752.76 million 8.14 -$133.80 million ($0.44) -82.32 Smith Micro Software $20.56 million 1.01 -$24.40 million ($4.73) -0.25

Smith Micro Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-E Online. Global-E Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Global-E Online has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global-E Online beats Smith Micro Software on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

