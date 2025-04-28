Financial Comparison: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) versus Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million 0.83 -$54.20 million N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion 1.10 -$1.19 billion ($0.57) -1.86

Volatility & Risk

Cenntro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Cenntro has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cenntro and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 5 0 0 1.71

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $1.53, indicating a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Cenntro.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -109.17% -37.17% -23.58% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Cenntro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

