Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $9.50

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,602,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976,813 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,426,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,486,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,864.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,827,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 2,683,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,076,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

