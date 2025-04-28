Critical Analysis: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) & Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zevra Therapeutics and Hoth Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevra Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11 Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 209.52%. Hoth Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.51%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than Zevra Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevra Therapeutics -342.63% -159.54% -51.50% Hoth Therapeutics N/A -89.68% -82.61%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and Hoth Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zevra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and Hoth Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevra Therapeutics $23.61 million 16.67 -$46.05 million ($2.24) -3.21 Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.84 million ($1.33) -0.64

Hoth Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zevra Therapeutics. Zevra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoth Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics beats Zevra Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome. In addition, it offers AZSTARYS, a once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients aged six years and older; OLPRUVA to treat urea cycle disorders; and Arimoclomol for the treatment of niemann pick disease type C, an ultra-rare neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Commave Therapeutics SA to develop, manufacture and commercialize the company’s product candidates containing SDX and d-methylphenidate; and license agreement with Acer and Relief Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights for OLPRUVA. The company was formerly known as KemPharm, Inc. and changed its name to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2023. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19. The company is also developing BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of eczema; and HT-005 for treating patients with lupus, as well as a diagnostic device through a mobile device. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Virginia Commonwealth University; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc. and the University of Cincinnati; Zylö Therapeutics, Inc.; and Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop HT-003. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

